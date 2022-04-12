GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, today announced that multiple Tony and Emmy award-winning actress, producer, and activist Judith Light will receive the Excellence in Media Award which will be presented by queer performer and Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards taking place at the Hilton Midtown New York on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Previous Excellence in Media Award honorees include Ava DuVernay, Robert De Niro, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Debra Messing, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Billy Crystal, and Diane Sawyer.

Celebrity Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby and transgender recording artist, actress and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Peppermint will serve as the evening’s hosts and additional special guests for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York will include Amber Tamblyn, Anthony Rapp, Cynthia Nixon, Lily Rose, Nyle DiMarco, Wilson Cruz, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, and more. Peppermint is a recording artist and actress who has appeared on Pose, God Friended Me, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and was the first out transgender woman to originate a principal role in a Broadway musical when she made her debut in Head Over Heels. Rigsby also appeared on Dancing With the Stars which was nominated for GLAAD’s Outstanding Reality Program category this year.

The nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards were published, released, or broadcast between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. For a full list of nominees, click here.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies fund GLAAD’s work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance. The Los Angeles ceremony was recently held at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, April 2, 2022. GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis serves as Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, alongside GLAAD staff Rich Ferraro and Anthony Allen Ramos. Juana Guichardo and Jose Useche serve as Associate Producers and Wendy Shanker will serve as Headwriter.

At the Los Angeles ceremony on April 2, Kacey Musgraves received the Vanguard Award from Ben Platt, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Andrew Garfield. Highlights from the GLAAD Media Awards’ Los Angeles event will be available to stream on Hulu starting Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Four categories were presented onstage. Other categories were also announced. You can check out the full list of awards presented at the Los Angeles ceremony here.

Remaining winners for select categories will be announced at GLAAD’s New York Ceremony on Friday, May 6.

To purchase tickets for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, please visit: www.glaad.org/mediaawards/tickets.