On September 11, 2022, multi-hyphenate entertainer and producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, producer-director Greg Berlanti, and Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman of Universal Studio Group, will Co-Chair a star-studded Host Committee for the MPTF's (Motion Picture & Television Fund) 16th annual Evening Before the Emmys party in Los Angeles.

Berlanti and Jackson recently joined MPTF’s Board of Governors. The event Host Committee will also include Emmy nominees and influential industry executives. MPTF has added an exciting new element to this year’s Evening Before — a special musical performance by Jackson and special guests.

“After joining the Board of MPTF, I couldn’t wait to get involved,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “I’m excited to Co-Chair this iconic Emmy event with Pearlena and Greg. The Evening Before is an incredible night for the industry and my friends and I know how to throw a party. We’re bringing the music and raising money for a great cause.”

Shared Greg Berlanti, “Television is truly the family in which I grew up in this industry, and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate and give back than one of the most joyous, philanthropic parties of the year.”

“MPTF has been doing incredible work supporting members of the entertainment community for over a century,” said Pearlena Igbokwe. “This year, more than ever, the word community resonates even deeper, so I’m exceptionally excited to create a special evening with Curtis and Greg that honors MPTF and the television industry.”

This year marks MPTF’s 100th year of service supporting working and retired members of the entertainment community by providing a safety net of health and social services. The Evening Before is part of MPTF’s yearlong centennial celebration. Funds raised from the event will be used to support industry members and their families who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, social services, insurance help, crisis counseling, caregiving support and of course the legendary Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills that is “home” to television and film veterans alike. Like other senior residential communities, MPTF continues to incur significant pandemic-related costs and funds from the Evening Before will help offset these as well.

This year’s generous presenting sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Penske Media Corporation, and PEOPLE. Diamond sponsors include Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.