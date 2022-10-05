Event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis announced today that Howie Mandel, Andy Grammer and Deborah Cox will take the stage at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball.

Television host, actor, and executive producer Mandel will emcee the highly-anticipated event, while Grammer and Cox are slated to perform. They join a star-studded lineup that includes Brass Ring Award recipient Diane Keaton, and musical performer John Legend. The 36th Carousel of Hope Ball is presented by Dexcom and will take place on Saturday, October 8 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Barbara Davis, who turns 92 the day after The Carousel of Hope gala, commented, “Marvin and I started this event in 1978, and here we are forty-four years later still reaching for the brass ring. That ring represents hope, progress, and an eventual cure for type 1 diabetes. We’ve never wavered, never given up on this pursuit and the October 8 gala will show our determination to succeed as never before with a wonderful honoree and fantastic young talent to support us.”

In his career, Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years and has been involved in virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film, and stage. He can currently be seen on NBC’s flagship series America’s Got Talent where he has served as a judge for 11 seasons. Recently, he finished production on his new documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me, served as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions, hosted and executive produced CNBC’s Deal or No Deal, and co-hosted Nat Geo Wild’s Animals Doing Things alongside his son Alex. Mandel has also worked on Take It All and Howie Do It for NBC, Deal With It for TBS, Mobbed for FOX and hosted his own syndicated talk show, The Howie Mandel Show. Mandel received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for Deal or No Deal and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host for the syndicated version of the show.

Multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with inspiring pop anthems. His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good,” platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah),” gold single “I Found You.” When “Don’t Give Up On Me” soundtracked ESPN’s 13th Annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award. Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, he has electrified dozens of television shows, including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to appearing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Over the years, he has generated billions of streams and has also lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. Most recently, he released his hit single “Saved My Life” which is approaching Top 15 on Adult Pop radio with nearly 20 million streams.

As an award-winning recording artist and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Deborah Cox has debuted six critically-acclaimed studio albums, Deborah Cox (1995); One Wish (1998); The Morning After (2002); Remixed (2003); Destination Moon (2007); and The Promise (2008). An established songstress, Cox has scaled the R&B and Pop charts with six Top 20 Billboard R&B singles and an impressive thirteen No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart. In addition to her illustrious musical catalog and career spanning across Broadway, television, film, and fashion, Cox has been recognized for her commitment to various social justice initiatives, including advocacy for LGBTQ2S+ rights and support for those living with HIV/AIDS. She has received numerous honors including the NGLCC-NBIC Icon Award, the Luminary Award from the University of The West Indies, the Liberty Bell from Philadelphia Mayor James Kenney, and a Proclamation by the Borough President of the Bronx, among others. In 2020, the Canadian-born star was also honored with Black Music Honors’ Entertainer Icon Award in recognition of her 25 ground-breaking years in the music industry.

The 36th Carousel of Hope Ball brings together leaders from the film, television, music and business industries to support increasing awareness for diabetes and raise funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The event celebrates all the remarkable things the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes has accomplished and brought to the forefront of diabetes care, as well as the exciting research and influential moments the Barbara Davis Center has been a part of since its inception in 1978. Diabetes, which afflicts over 463 million people, is rapidly on the rise. Each year, approximately 64,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Of those, approximately 30,000 are children. The Carousel Balls have raised more than $110 million to date, with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC). Funds are raised through sponsorships, dinner tickets, a live and silent auction, and contributions.

The 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball is presented by Dexcom, with additional sponsorship support generously provided by American Airlines, the Official Airline of The Carousel of Hope, The Beverly Hilton, Marlyn & Robert Day, and Variety. The event’s veteran production team also includes Clive Davis, George Schlatter, and Quincy Jones.