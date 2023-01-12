Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that the ADAPT Leadership Awards will take place on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The awards gala will support the important ongoing work of the non-profit organization.

Abigail Hawk, star of the CBS series Blue Bloods, will host the awards gala for the first time. Hawk is a four-time past Honorary Co-Chair and past celebrity presenter of the ADAPT Leadership Awards.

“For the past five years, I have been a proud Celebrity Ambassador to ADAPT,” says Abigail Hawk. “In that time, I have seen firsthand the important work that ADAPT does helping children, families, and adults with disabilities in wide ranging and comprehensive ways.”

Honorary Gala Co-Chairs will be: Cara Buono, star of Stranger Things and Emmy-nominated for Mad Men; LaChanze, Emmy, Tony, and SAG winning actress, singer, and activist; Tamsen Fadal, Emmy-winning PIX11 News anchor, and host of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal; Susan Lucci, Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; and Deborah Roberts, Emmy Award-winning journalist, ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, and Contributing Anchor for 20/20.

“We are grateful to Abigail Hawk, who is a longtime supporter of ADAPT, for hosting our gala,” says Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. “We thank our Honorary Gala Co-Chairs Cara Buono, LaChanze, Tamsen Fadal, Susan Lucci, and Deborah Roberts, all dedicated celebrity ambassadors who continue to work tirelessly year-round on behalf of ADAPT. Their support of this organization has made a major difference in raising awareness to the over 100 programs and services ADAPT provides annually to over 20,000 people throughout all five boroughs of New York City.”

ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Event Chairs are Liz Cohen Hausman and James Hausman. The 2023 ADAPT Leadership Award honorees will be announced next month.

For more information about the 2023 ADAPT Leadership Awards, click here.