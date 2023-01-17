The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) will debut in Los Angeles on March 8, 2023.

The annual awards show, which celebrates positive forces in fashion and entertainment and their collective ability to move culture forward, will be co-chaired by Cate Blanchett, Quannah Chasinghorse, Viola Davis, Tom Ford and Simu Liu. Spotlighting the deepest and most truthful examples of best practice, The Green Carpet Fashion Awards champion interconnected cultural change and the most inspiring efforts that drive it.

The 2023 event will make its debut in Los Angeles during Oscar week to unite the fashion and entertainment industries in its goal of collective transformation. Stefan Beckman serves as Creative Director and the GCFA Board includes Bethann Hardison, Amber Valletta, Christopher Bevans and Tonne Goodman.

“This is not a celebration of an industry with the power to distract. Rather, it’s the recognition of an industry that needs to leverage its power for people and planet,” said Livia Firth, founder of the Green Carpet Challenge, driving force of the GCFA. “Fashion is a full spectrum industry, touching billions of lives across the globe and reliant on a healthy biosphere. We must use that reach and power to bring purposeful change.”

The GCFA recognizes changemakers who look crisis and conflict in the eye to champion active hope and deep, truthful work for transformation. The GCFA were created to showcase a level of commitment and focus to move the collective fashion industry forward. The 2023 event will leverage the symbiotic relationship of film and fashion against a powerful Hollywood backdrop to inspire change

“Fashion can and should be a lifeline,” Firth added. "Sustainability solutions are intersectional solutions and we all need to come together and forge strong paths with human and ecological justice center stage. The GCFA will showcase just that – the level of commitment and focus we all need to mirror, pulling together two powerful, interconnected industries to step up for collective transformation.

Strategic partners joining the GCFA include L’Oréal and Farfetch. The GCFA is also supported by Candiani Denim and 1 Hotel West Hollywood and 1 Hotels, the sustainable luxury lifestyle hospitality brand.

