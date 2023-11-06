A new charity auction is giving two lucky fans the chance to join the stars at the Hollywood premiere and after-party for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, on Nov 13th.

This charity auction – hosted by Charitybuzz – is raising funds for GEANCO Foundation, a nonprofit supporting vulnerable communities and individuals throughout Nigeria. GEANCO turns to Charitybuzz to connect with philanthropic, affluent entertainment-seekers, and bring in new funding for its programs through auctions and private sales.

The Hunger Games premiere auction is live now through November 8th at 3:15pm ET. Please find more information about the experience on the auction page.