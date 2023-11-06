A new charity auction is giving two lucky fans the chance to join the stars at the Hollywood premiere and after-party for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, on Nov 13th.

This charity auction – hosted by Charitybuzz – is raising funds for GEANCO Foundation, a nonprofit supporting vulnerable communities and individuals throughout Nigeria. GEANCO turns to Charitybuzz to connect with philanthropic, affluent entertainment-seekers, and bring in new funding for its programs through auctions and private sales.

The Hunger Games premiere auction is live now through November 8th at 3:15pm ET. Please find more information about the experience on the auction page.

comments powered by Disqus

Latest news

Academy Award Winner Ariana DeBose Helps NYC Non-Profit Teens for Food Justice Raise Over $900,000

Academy Award Winner Ariana DeBose Helps NYC Non-Profit Teens for Food Justice Raise Over $900,000 Nov 7, 2023

The Teens for Food Justice (TFFJ) 2023 Gala was held at the Lighthouse at Pier 61, Chelsea Piers in New York City, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the organization and support its ongoing efforts to make fresh food more accessible and improve nutritional health within New York City and Denver’s low-income communities through school-based, youth-led hydroponic farming. More
More news