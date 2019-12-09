Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, an organization improving the lives of kids and families in the Bay Area, and No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, announce their partnership to address childhood hunger in Oakland and all across the U.S.

Stemming from Ayesha and Stephen’s longtime support for No Kid Hungry, Eat. Learn. Play. joins forces with the anti-hunger campaign to ensure all kids have access to three healthy meals a day.

“Being a mom, it’s extremely hard to accept that there are kids who aren’t getting enough to eat,” said Ayesha Curry, entrepreneur, NYT best-selling author, and world-renowned chef and restaurateur. “When I began working with No Kid Hungry, I knew right away they were making a difference in kids’ lives. It was only natural they’d be our perfect partners to help make sure kids in Oakland, and throughout the country, get the nutritious food they need.”

As avid supporters for ending childhood hunger, including serving as No Kid Hungry advocates since 2015, the Currys are expanding upon their work with the campaign by serving as No Kid Hungry’s first-ever National Spokesfamily. In this role — and through their Foundation’s larger partnership — the Currys will use their voices for advocacy across California, make programmatic investments in No Kid Hungry’s work in Oakland, and raise national awareness, funds and public will for the 1 in 7 American kids currently living with hunger.

“I know firsthand the fuel a healthy meal provides to perform at your best, and that’s just as true for kids in classrooms as it is for me on the court,” said Stephen Curry, three-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP. “Helping kids succeed is why we started Eat. Learn. Play. and why I’m excited we’re partnering with No Kid Hungry to take our work to the next level. Even one hungry kid is one too many.”

To kick off the partnership, and to inspire other families to do their part this holiday, the Currys are leading the way by helping boost the number of meals available for kids in need. Through the month of December, Eat. Learn. Play. will match every donation made to No Kid Hungry to help provide up to 2.5 million meals.

“Ayesha and Stephen Curry have been true champions for kids and we’re honored to build upon our work together,” said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. “From Ayesha’s support for our summer meals programs, to fundraising efforts hosted by Stephen, the Currys are instrumental partners in helping to ensure no kid goes hungry. We’re excited to see the great things we’ll continue to accomplish together.”

From now through December 31, No Kid Hungry has set a goal to raise 10 million meals for hungry kids. To learn more about ways to help, and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation’s gift match commitment, follow #10MillionPossibilities on social or visit NoKidHungry.org/Curry.