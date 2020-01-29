Comedian and talk show host Michelle Collins will join Woman’s Day Editor in Chief Susan Spencer to host the 17th annual Woman’s Day Red Dress Awards on February 4.

The B-52s, one of rock music’s most beloved and enduring bands will headline the event and two-time Tony Award winning actress and star of TV Land’s “Younger” Sutton Foster will open the program.

Other expected guests include: Betsey Johnson, Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, WW; Joy Bauer, Star Jones , Ashley Haas, Gloria Reuben, Dorinda Medley, Jackie Goldschneider, Kate Chastain, Haley Kalil, Joy Corrigan, Elena Matei and beloved icon Betty Boop.

The Red Dress Awards is a night of awards and performances recognizing advocates and organizations helping women take charge of their heart health. This year’s honorees include: Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, WW; and Annabelle Volgman M.D., F.A.C.C., senior attending physician at Rush Medical College and Rush University Medical Center.

The American Heart Association will present a Red Dress Award to Elisabeth Röhm, actress, producer, author & heart health advocate. Dr. Marilyn Gaston & Dr. Gayle Porter, co-founders & co-directors, The Gaston and Porter Health Improvement Center will receive the 2020 National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Healthy Heart Award, presented by Dr. Gary H. Gibbons, director, NHLBI.

Woman’s Day is proud to partner with sponsors: Northwell Health; Dash Salt-Fee Seasoning; Novartis; Lipton Tea; Rosa Regale Sparkling Red Wine and public health partner, NIH’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, for this year’s event.

Woman’s Day has also teamed up with the forever fabulous Betty Boop and designer Betsey Johnson to create a limited-edition t-shirt promoting women’s heart health. Available for purchase here now through the end of March, 100% of the net proceeds will benefit the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. Designer Betsey Johnson will also make a special onstage appearance.

The awards ceremony will be attended by participants taking part in the seventh annual Woman’s Day Live Longer and Stronger Challenge led by Joy Bauer, TODAY show nutritionist and Woman’s Day columnist with Dr. Stacey Rosen and Dr. Jennifer Mieres from Northwell Health/Katz Institute for Women. These five women have turned their health around over the last eight months, losing nearly 150 pounds collectively and lowering their blood pressure and cholesterol. Neiman Marcus Last Call will dress the women for the evening in celebration of their transformations.

The event will take place at 10 Columbus Circle (corner of 60th and Broadway)

Appel Room