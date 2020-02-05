Bid now to meet and have a photo opportunity with Oprah Winfrey with 2 tickets to WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour with Special Guest, Jennifer Lopez on February 29, 2020, in LA.

CharityBuzz.com is giving you the chance to bid on this once-in-a-lifetime experience with a new charity auction raising money for The Actors Fund.

Come spend the day with Oprah, in partnership with WW, as she brings a full day wellness event to The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, February 29. Joined by high profile guests, Oprah will help motivate the audience to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be. Oprah will share the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey as she leads guests through several workbook exercises and guides attendees to develop their 2020 action plan.

Plus, an inspiring speaker will energize the audience with tools and insights to move them toward their healthiest and best lives. The day will also feature a marquee Oprah interview as she sits down for an intimate one-on-one conversation with Jennifer Lopez as she shares her unique and powerful wellness story. Oprah will close out the day empowering attendees to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph – beginning first and foremost with what makes us well.

To find out more, and make a bid, visit CharityBuzz.com. But be quick, the auction ends on February 12.