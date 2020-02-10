Last week, The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center was a sea of bright red as Woman’s Day hosted its 17th Annual Red Dress Awards.

The B52s Attend 17th Annual Red Dress Awards.

Michelle Collins kept the crowd laughing as she hosted alongside Woman’s Day editor in chief Susan Spencer. Sutton Foster kicked-off the evening with a gorgeous medley performance of “Sing” and “Heart and Music,” and The B-52s brought the house down with some of their greatest hits – which had attendees including: Betsey Johnson, Joy Bauer, Star Jones, Gloria Reuben, Dorinda Medley, Jackie Goldschneider, Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Carrie Berk, and Elena Matei on their feet dancing.

Sutton Foster At the 17th Annual Red Dress Awards.

The evening honored Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, WW; Dr. Marilyn Gaston & Dr. Gayle Porter, co-founders & co-directors, The Gaston and Porter Health Improvement Center; and Annabelle Volgman M.D., F.A.C.C., senior attending physician at Rush Medical College and Rush University Medical Center, for their efforts to help women take charge of their heart health. Participants in this year’s Woman’s Day Live Longer and Stronger Challenge, led by Joy Bauer, TODAY show nutritionist and Woman’s Day columnist with Dr. Stacey Rosen and Dr. Jennifer Mieres from Northwell Health/Katz Institute for Women, were also celebrated with a standing ovation for their accomplishments in the program.