The ACLU is turning 100 — that’s 100 years of speaking truth to power, fighting for our fundamental freedoms, and demanding justice for all. Benefiting the ACLU and NYCLU Foundations and the organizations’ life-changing work, the Centennial Gala will be an unforgettable evening of community, connection, and celebration of all that we have accomplished together.

The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation’s guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution of the United States.

Expected to attend are honorees Chrissy Teigen & John Legend; Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation; and Crista Ramos & Cristina Morales, plaintiffs in a landmark lawsuit brought by the ACLU, the National Day Laborer Organizer Network, and Sidley Austin LLP against the Department of Homeland Security for its attempt to terminate Temporary Protected Status, a nearly 30-year-old immigration program. Speakers include America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Padma Lakshmi, ACLU Artist Ambassador and Gala Co-Chair; Anthony D. Romero, Executive Director, ACLU and Donna Lieberman, Executive Director of the New York ACLU. Additional attendees include Questlove and many others to be announced. Global Sports Company PUMA serves as lead corporate sponsor.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Red carpet: 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Program: 7:00 – 9:00 PM

WHERE: Pier Sixty

Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011