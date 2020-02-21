Here’s your chance to go on a double date with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to the premiere of A Quiet Place II.

omaze.com is giving you the chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and all you have to do to enter is donate to charity. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

There are double dates. There are movie nights. And then there are double date movie nights with the funniest, coolest, most talented couple, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt! Already speechless? Just wait. You and a guest (bring whoever you want!) will kick off the double date sipping drinks and snapping photos with John and Emily before hitting the red carpet. You’ll be among the first to see the sequel to John and Emily’s epic thriller, A Quiet Place Part II. And you’ll even score access to the invite-only after-party! Overall, it’ll be a scary good time. Flights to NYC and hotel are included.

Proceeds will go to Family Reach, a national organization dedicated to eradicating the financial barriers that accompany a cancer diagnosis. Families facing cancer often miss work or are forced to leave their jobs. As a result, they can no longer afford basic necessities like housing payments, groceries, or transportation to the hospital. For 42% of patients, this means depleting their entire life savings within two years of treatment. This financial ruin can prevent patients from accessing the life-saving care they need. Family Reach works with more than 400 top-tier hospitals and cancer centers to reach families before they hit these critical financial breaking points. Your help allows cancer patients to focus on what really matters – their health.

To find out more and enter, visit omaze.com.