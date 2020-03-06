Here’s your chance to go to a game in Boston with David Ortiz, and win $100,000.

omaze.com is giving you the chance to win this ultimate experience, and all you have to do to enter is donate to charity. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

David Ortiz has given Boston sports fans some incredible gifts over the years — hundreds of home runs, three championships and a perfectly timed F-bomb when the city needed it most. But his next gift is just for you… and it’s a big one. David’s giving you $100,000 to help you knock life out of the park, whatever that means to you. New house? New car? Giant diamond earrings for everyone in your family? It’s your call! But we’re not done yet: Big Papi’s also going to fly you and a friend to Boston to watch a game with him at his old stomping grounds. Good times never seemed so good. (So good! So good! So good!). Thanks, Papi. Flights and hotel included.

Proceeds will benefit the David Ortiz Children's Fund. The David Ortiz Children’s Fund provides essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and in New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need. They’re proud to partner with CEDIMAT Hospital in Santo Domingo, Massachusetts General Hospital for Children and Boston Children’s Hospital to fulfill this mission. Through outreach, education and support for medical care, they’re committed to enhancing the health and well-being of children who require life-saving heart surgeries. To date, the David Ortiz Children’s Fund has saved the lives of 1,035 children and provided medical support for more than 8,000 kids. With your help, they can save hundreds more.

To find out more about how to enter, visit omaze.com.