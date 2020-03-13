Earlier this week, The Prince of Wales attended WaterAid's Water and Climate Summit to discuss the impacts of climate change on access to drinking water.

The Prince of Wales speaks at WaterAid's Water and Climate Summit

The summit was attended by government representatives, community members and business leaders. A key focus of the event established clean water as a priority for COP26, which takes place in Glasgow in November.

The Prince of Wales has been President of WaterAid for nearly thirty years, having taken up the role in 1991.

The event is one of a series of engagements being undertaken by The Prince of Wales in 2020 to highlight the urgent and practical steps required to reverse the effects of climate change.

In January, His Royal Highness launched the Sustainable Markets Council in partnership with the World Economic Forum, calling on governments, businesses, investors and consumers to take the urgent and practical steps required to transition to more sustainable practices.

During his opening remarks, The Prince said:

“I have tried, as some of you may know by now, to dedicate much of my life to the restoration of harmony between humanity, Nature and the environment, and to the encouragement of corporate social and environmental responsibility.

“With Water being so utterly essential to life, it is clearly vital that we recognize the link between Water and Climate Change.”