Last week marked the 15th anniversary of the 7th July 2005 London bombings. In the terror attack, 52 victims were killed and more than 700 people were injured.

Marking the anniversary, The Prince of Wales joined online commemorations with survivors, bereaved families and responders of 7/7.

“For all of us, today is an occasion to remember those who were so tragically lost and to stand with those who were left behind,” said the Prince of Wales.

Watch the service in full here.

Source: PrinceOfWales.gov.uk

comments powered by Disqus

Latest news

Emily Blunt Hosts 14th Annual American Institute for Stuttering's Freeing Voices Changing Lives Gala

Emily Blunt Hosts 14th Annual American Institute for Stuttering's Freeing Voices Changing Lives Gala Jul 14, 2020

Award-winning actress and producer, American Institute for Stuttering Board Member, and longtime supporter, Emily Blunt hosted the 14th annual American Institute for Stuttering’s (AIS) Benefit Gala, which went virtual this year due to the Covid-19 crisis. More
More news