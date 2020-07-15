Last week marked the 15th anniversary of the 7th July 2005 London bombings. In the terror attack, 52 victims were killed and more than 700 people were injured.

Marking the anniversary, The Prince of Wales joined online commemorations with survivors, bereaved families and responders of 7/7.

“For all of us, today is an occasion to remember those who were so tragically lost and to stand with those who were left behind,” said the Prince of Wales.

Watch the service in full here.