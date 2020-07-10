The Prince of Wales has sent a video message on the 72nd birthday of the NHS to thank NHS staff and other workers for their dedication throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the message, His Royal Highness says:

“Our remarkably selfless nurses, doctors, paramedics and countless other staff have made costly sacrifices to provide treatment for more than a hundred thousand patients with Coronavirus and thousands more who needed other care. And, in tribute to them, we have come together as a nation to thank them for their skill, professionalism and dedication.”

The Prince of Wales marked the 70th birthday of the NHS in 2018 with a visit to Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan hospital in Wales, which is named after the founder of the NHS.

Watch the full video message here.

