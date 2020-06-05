The Prince of Wales has shared a message of congratulations and support to the National Garden Scheme as they adapt to continue their charitable work virtually.

Prince of Wales celebrates the National Garden Scheme's virtual garden visits

“The reassuring solace, peace and inspiration of a garden, whether it is your own or someone else’s, can now be found to a certain extent through digital means, thanks to this terrific scheme,” he said.

The National Garden Scheme was founded in 1927 to raise money for community nurses through the opening of exceptional private gardens across England and Wales. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the gates of 3700 gardens involved in the scheme have been closed for the first time in its history.

At a time when nursing and health charities need donations more than ever, the scheme has created virtual garden visits via an online library of gardens from across the UK to allow visitors to enjoy them, without having to leave home.

His Royal Highness became Patron of the NGS in 2002, succeeding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Take a wander through the online gardens of the National Garden Scheme and watch HRH’s message in full here.