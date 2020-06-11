The Prince of Wales has shared a thank you message to those involved with the education charity Teach First, for all they are doing to support schools, teachers and pupils during the current pandemic.

“Above all, and in these circumstances, I just wanted to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone in Teach First for all they are doing to support the schools, teachers and pupils most affected by this pandemic,” he said.

His Royal Highness is Patron of Teach First, whose mission is to build a fair education for all through the recruitment and training of brilliant teachers to work in schools serving disadvantaged communities. The charity is working alongside their wider community to support the schools, teachers and pupils most effected by the pandemic and to help them to recover when schools fully return.

Watch the full message here.