Last week, The Prince of Wales opened the newly built NHS Nightingale Hospital London via video link from his home in Scotland.

Credit/Copyright: princeofwales.gov.uk

Just ten days after construction began, the hospital is now ready to support patients with coronavirus in the city.

Describing the NHS Nightingale, The Prince of Wales said:

“It is without doubt a spectacular and almost unbelievable feat of work in every sense – from its speed of construction as we’ve heard to its size and the skills of those who have created it. An example, if ever one was needed of how the impossible can be made possible and how we can achieve the unthinkable through human will and ingenuity.”

The NHS Nightingale hospital is the first ever building to be ‘virtually opened’ by a member of The Royal Family.