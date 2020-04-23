Actor, Director and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Cate Blanchett has today given some inspiring and thought-provoking film recommendations to occupy film-lovers in these uncertain times.

Blanchett has collaborated with IMDb to share her top six ‘Films of Hope’ Watchlist, focusing on films that explore themes around human resilience, isolation and what it means to have hope and a home. Blanchett stresses the importance of connecting with others, acknowledges support people are giving to their local communities and asks them to also remember vulnerable refugees around the world.

In a personal home-shot film presenting her Watchlist for IMDb, Blanchett says: “Like most of us I’m staying at home right now as part of the global effort to keep each other safe in these very trying times. COVID-19 has affected all of us and we have seen what it has done in countries with strong and robust health care systems but now we’re seeing the spread to countries with weaker systems and its putting the lives of millions at risk. And refugees are some of the world’s most vulnerable people; you just have to imagine for a moment what it would be like in an overcrowded refugee camp with the threat of COVID-19 – with limited access to soap and water and where social distancing is virtually impossible. Such families are more vulnerable than ever and the staff at the UN Refugee Agency are staying and delivering.”

Blanchett’s Watchlist of films featuring themes of hope and home is available today on IMDb and includes: Capernaum Directed by Nadine Labaki, Shoplifters Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, News from Home Directed by Chantal Akerman, The Other Side of Hope Directed by Aki Kaurismaki, Babel Directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu and The Joy Luck Club Directed by Wayne Wang. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist, available at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist.

Acknowledging the generosity of the public in already supporting vital work to support those affected by COVID-19 in their home communities and countries, Blanchett also asks people to consider donating to the work of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, training health care workers and providing critical supplies to help curb the spread of the virus amongst vulnerable refugee populations around the world.

To view What to Watch: Cate Blanchett’s ‘Films of Hope’, click here

To donate to UNHCR’s COVID-19 response appeal go to www.unhcr.org/covid