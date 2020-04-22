Following the huge success of the US campaign led by actors Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, Save the Children Ambassador Poppy Delevingne has launched the UK version of Save With Stories to help struggling families in the UK and around the world.

Actresses Lily James and Billie Piper, along with singer Paloma Faith, have taken part by sharing their readings of children’s books on Save the Children UK’s Instagram, in order to raise money for Save the Children UK’s Coronavirus fundraising appeal. Cara Delevingne, Eddie Redmayne, Sienna Miller, Nathalie Emmanuel, Rita Ora and Dominic Cooper, amongst others, are set to share their stories in the coming days and weeks.

The US campaign has already seen a host of household names share their favourite stories – and ask friends to do the same – to drive donations. Save the Children UK Ambassador Poppy Delevingne says: "We are so excited to launch the UK version of the Save With Stories initiative. As we live through this challenging time, it is so important to spread some positivity whilst raising vital funds that will make a huge difference to some of the most vulnerable children here in the UK and around the world.

“It is extremely difficult for so many families at the moment, so anything we can do to help, whether reading a story, donating money or just supporting each other through the dark moments, really will make a huge difference.”

Four million children in the UK lived in poverty before Coronavirus struck and, with schools and nurseries now closed, the learning, mental health and wellbeing of the most vulnerable children are at real risk.

That’s why Save the Children has launched a series of initiatives throughout the UK including a new Emergency Grants Programme, which aims to reach thousands of struggling British families and ensure they have access to early learning resources, food vouchers, as well as goods like tables and beds to help build home environments in which children can continue learn and thrive. A donation of £10 could provide supermarket vouchers for struggling families to buy essential items and food, and £60 could buy books, toys and activities so children can play and learn at home.

“We are incredibly grateful to Poppy and everyone who is getting involved in the Save With Stories project – either by reading a story or donating money to help this critical effort,” says Gemma Sherrington, Executive Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Save the Children. “Our Coronavirus fundraising appeal is essential to help families in the UK who are facing severe hardships including food poverty and a lack of essential items. And around the world, fragile health systems are struggling to cope, which is why it is also essential that we continue to be there for children through our Emergency Health Unit, in-country health teams, water and sanitation programmes and psycho-social support specialists.”

The Save With Stories initiative is supported by the publishing community, with Scholastic, HarperCollins Children’s Books, Andersen Press and inclusive children’s bookshop, Little Box of Books, supplying books from their libraries to be featured as part of the initiative.

The charity has also set up a free, online hub, The Den, which will provide caregivers with a range of creative resources and activities to ensure children continue to learn and thrive, even from within the confines of the home.

Check out Save With Stories on Save the Children’s UK Instagram @SavechildrenUK or by searching #SAVEWITHSTORIESUK on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.