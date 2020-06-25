Today, Educating Young Minds (EYM), whose mission is to holistically change, impact or enhance the academic, emotional, social and professional trajectories of today’s at-risk, underserved and/or special needs students, in partnership with Treadwell Entertainment Group, Artistic Fortune, and Benefits Plus, announced the launch of its “Access / No Excuse” webinar series.

The initiative will provide informative and inspiring webinars/seminars and internships for at-risk high school students led by some of the most influential leaders working today. Participants including actor/producer Anthony Anderson, actress/director Debbie Allen, director/producer/choreographer Kenny Ortega, Netflix and Lego Group Board Director Anne Sweeney, GRAMMY Museum Founding Executive Director Bob Santelli, CAA Agent Brian Boone, USC Rossier School of Education Dean Dr. Pedro Noguera, and ActOne Group President Brett Howroyd will teach, motivate, and inspire students to believe in their own capabilities, understand the importance of a strong education, and seek opportunities wherever they dream possible.

The webinars will launch on Saturday, July 18 and each will accept up to 2,500 students. After a presentation from each week’s featured guest, students will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with these individuals who can provide insight into their own personal journeys and help shine a light on the opportunities that lie ahead.

“For over 25 years, one of the most rewarding endeavors in which I have been involved, has been my work as a board president and a board member of Educating Young Minds,” said Treadwell Entertainment Group President and Founder Tina Treadwell. "Although my career has been dedicated to supporting young people’s creative expression, as a Princeton Alumni, their education is equally as important to me. Through the “Access / No Excuse” webinar series, I am proud to be collaborating with EYM founder Angeles Echols-Brown, Board Member Gavin Keilly, Producer Bruce Cecil, Youth Talent Ambassador Dru Davis, and the amazing talent and industry leaders who have agreed to dedicate their time to inspiring at-risk high school students to look beyond their current circumstances, and to see education as a means to make change in this world."

Added Educating Young Minds Founder and CEO Angeles Echols-Brown, "Every child on this planet deserves the opportunity to grow and learn with equitable educational resources, grace and dignity…a natural nobility of being. Today’s talent must be a part of this equation. We must redefine the level of expectations, professional trajectories and landscape of “how” children learn."

Educating Young Minds (EYM) will provide additional online support throughout the summer and beyond for students and family members including internships, arts programs, SAT Prep, immersive labs/augmented reality series, online tutorial (middle and high school students) and Early Learners online curriculum in Math, English, and Science (Pre-K through second grade students).

