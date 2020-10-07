City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, announced today that its virtual auction series, initially slated to end on Sept. 21, will continue indefinitely.

The series has seen tremendous success utilizing the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group’s wealth of unique memorabilia, and they will continue to offer these items to interested parties through their partnership with Charitybuzz.

This week features incredible new items from Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Carole Bayer Sager, and Nikki Sixx:

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis: This one-of-a-kind package includes a one-hour mentoring session via Zoom with five-time GRAMMY Award winning industry icons, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, along with autographed Flyte Tyme collectables and memorabilia. Signed collectables include the duo’s signature black hat and sunglasses, collectable bobbleheads and more surprises.

Carole Bayer Sager: Own these framed handwritten lyrics to the hit single "That's What Friends Are For" written and signed by songwriting legend Carole Bayer Sager. Carole Bayer Sager is an American lyricist, songwriter and singer. Considered one of the greatest lyricist of all time, Bayer Sager is attributed for the pop standard hits such as the Grammy-winning "That's What Friends Are For," the Oscar-winning "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)," and the Golden Globe winning "The Prayer," not to mention the hits "A Groovy Kind of Love" and "Don't Cry Out Loud."

Nikki Sixx: A portrait of Nikki Sixx signed and printed on vibrant and resilient HD metal. Nikki Sixx is an American musician, songwriter, radio host and photographer, best known as the co-founder, bassist and primary songwriter of the band Mötley Crüe.

The 2020 Online Auction Series is hosted on CharityBuzz, the leading online charity auction platform, and offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders globally while also raising funds for charitable causes. New items will be posted regularly on:

