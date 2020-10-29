UNICEF USA has appointed actor, singer and activist Sofia Carson as the newest UNICEF Ambassador.

The announcement comes at a time where listening to and amplifying the voice of youth around the world has never been more important.

As a UNICEF Ambassador, Sofia will use her voice to engage young people across the U.S. to relentlessly pursue an equitable world for every child. She will bring awareness to programs that save and protect children’s lives and lead with compassion as she advocates for the rights of the most vulnerable

“I am infinitely grateful to UNICEF for bestowing me with the immense honor of being a UNICEF Ambassador,” said UNICEF Ambassador Sofia Carson. “UNICEF has been and always will be a beacon of hope, a lifesaving force and an instrument of good for children in every corner of the world. I am proudly, wholly and humbly committed to their lifesaving mission, and I cannot wait for the journey that lies ahead.”

Sofia has worked with UNICEF USA since 2017 and has proven that her dedication to children’s rights knows no bounds. Her advocacy has a specific focus on girl’s empowerment and supporting UNICEF’s mission to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to fulfill her potential. She has used her social media platform to educate millions of followers around the world about the importance of educating and protecting young women. In 2019 she penned a powerful op-ed urging Congress to pass the Keeping Girls in School Act which addresses the barriers that adolescent girls face in accessing school. The bill passed in the House of Representatives in 2020.

In 2019 Sofia traveled to Recife, Brazil with UNICEF where she met youth and adolescents and learned firsthand the importance of UNICEF’s work around the world. She met with children in classrooms, community centers and healthcare facilities and saw that there is no length that UNICEF will not travel to ensure that children have equitable futures.

“In these unprecedented times, UNICEF’s work has never been more essential,” said Shelley Diamond, Chief Marketing Officer of UNICEF USA. “Even as we adapt the way we live and work, Sofia has remained steadfast in her commitment to elevating the stories of children around the world and doing whatever it takes to amplify their voices. We are privileged that she has chosen to support UNICEF’s vision of creating a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. We are honored to welcome Sofia to our family of Ambassadors.”

As a UNICEF Ambassador, Carson joins a list celebrities who advocate for children’s rights on behalf of UNICEF including the late Audrey Hepburn, Selena Gomez, P!NK, Alyssa Milano and Halima Aden among others.

To learn more about how UNICEF amplifies and respects the voices of children everywhere join Sofia by participating in the 70th anniversary of Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF. The iconic campaign has raised over $180 million for children around the world and this year, children will have the power to choose where their fundraising goes. UNICEF believes in putting children first and this Halloween UNICEF is making sure the wants and needs of children are heard. Learn more by visiting unicefusa.org/TOT2020