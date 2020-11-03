City of Hope announced today that its industry groups, including music, fashion, food, beauty and more, will team up to host a Holiday Benefit fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in support of City of Hope’s mission to ultimately eliminate cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases.

Award-winning actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland will be the evening’s featured musical performer. The event will be hosted by comedian Ben Gleib. Inspiring “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalist Caly Bevier will also deliver a special performance. Additional artists and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

The virtual Holiday Benefit will feature an extended pre-show experience, musical performances, comedy sets and celebrity guest appearances. The pre-show experience from 4-6 p.m. PT will be an immersive opportunity for guests to walk the digital red carpet, join networking breakout rooms, have their digital caricatures drawn and enjoy additional sponsored content – all leading up to the main show, which will run from 6-7 p.m. PT.

Additional information about the event can be found at CityofHope.org/holidaybenefit. Tickets are available for purchase now.

City of Hope’s corporate industry groups reach over 15 industry categories nationwide and traditionally have operated independently of one another. The virtual Holiday Benefit represents the first time in the organization’s history that all of these groups will unite in support of one fundraising event.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our industry Groups for their unity and creative thinking while City of Hope’s historically robust live events are not currently possible. Cancer and diabetes do not stop for a pandemic, and City of Hope’s commitment to compassionate care is more vital now than ever. Efforts like the virtual Holiday Benefit Event are critical to ensuring our patients continue to receive the treatment they so desperately need,” said Richard Gerber, senior vice president and chief of philanthropy operations, City of Hope.

The launch of the Holiday Benefit event is made possible through generous support from GoDigital Media Group, International Paper and Revitalash Cosmetics. “Our partnership with City of Hope is a critical way in which International Paper and the National Business Products Industry (NBPI) are working to create a better future. Now, more than ever, City of Hope is depending on us to help them sustain and advance their efforts to find cures, save lives and transform health care,” added Greg Gibson, International Paper vice president and general manager, and the National Business Products Industry’s 2021 Spirit of Life honoree.