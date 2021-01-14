UNICEF has appointed the singer Yara Regional Ambassador for the Middle East and North Africa.

“I am just delighted to receive this appointment with UNICEF,” Yara said after signing the contract. “I look forward to working with my friends at UNICEF to advance children’s issues across the region.”

The appointment ceremony was held through online video conferencing.

“It is an absolute honour to welcome Yara to the UNICEF family in the region,” said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. “We are grateful for all of Yara’s effort to support our work especially in the #MaskUp campaign to encourage more people to wear masks to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In her new role, Yara will primarily focus on UNICEF’s efforts to reach more people with credible information including on coronavirus and the health and prevention measures.

Yara is one of the best-known singers of her time across the region. Her songs have been played hundreds of millions of times across entertainment outlets and music streaming platforms. She released six albums with songs in different dialects in Arabic, making her extremely popular in different parts of the region. Yara has nearly 24 million followers on the different social media platforms and enjoys a large fanbase.