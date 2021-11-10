Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that Tamsen Fadal, PIX 11 News Anchor, will host the upcoming ADAPT Santa Project Casino Night benefiting the Children’s Programs of ADAPT Community Network on December 7th at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Times Square in New York City.

The special event supports ADAPT’s education programs for children and will be a night of fun, festivities, & casino games with proceeds supporting ADAPT Community Network.

“I am delighted to be returning as host of ADAPT Santa Project Casino Night,” says Tamsen Fadal. “Over the years, I have seen the important ongoing work that ADAPT provides in many comprehensive ways and I am a big supporter of the programs and services which Ed Matthews and his entire staff provide to thousands of people every year.”

“Tamsen has been a dedicated supporter of our agency for many years,” says Ed Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. “She is Honorary Vice Chair of the ADAPT Board of Directors, and has hosted the Santa Project Party four times, served as co-host of our 70th Anniversary Gala, and as Honorary Co-Chair of the ADAPT Leadership Awards for the past three years. We are thrilled that she is able to host our Santa Project Party this year, helping to raise money for our children’s programs.”

Tamsen Fadal is the co-anchor of the PIX11 News at 4, 5, 6, and 10 p.m. in New York City. A 13-time Emmy recipient, Fadal has won three Emmys anchoring the PIX11 evening news.

Tamsen is executive producer and host of “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal” for The Broadway Channel, which airs on WPIX and across the country. A longtime theater fan, Tamsen made her Broadway debut in “Chicago the Musical,” followed by on-stage appearances in Broadway’s “In the Heights” and “Rock of Ages.”

She has covered a wide variety of breaking news stories in New York City and around the world, including the 2018 sightseeing helicopter crash into the East River, the 2017 terror attack in SoHo, Superstorm Sandy, the mass shooting at Sandy Hook, the history-making performances of ‘Hamilton’ in Puerto Rico, and the American visit of Pope Francis, as well as human-interest stories and features in her weekly Changemakers segment.

Tamsen has covered domestic and international stories including the London bombings and the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster. During Operation Enduring Freedom, she traveled to Afghanistan where she was embedded with U.S. troops.

In 2020, Tamsen was selected as one of the 21 Leaders for the 21st Century by Women’s eNews. In 2019, she was recognized with the Ackerman Family Advocate award for her work with Ackerman Family Institute. In 2016, she was honored with an Ellis Island Medal of Honor from the Ellis Island Honor Society. The Medal has been officially recognized by both Houses of Congress as one of our nation’s most prestigious awards and is annually memorialized in the Congressional Record. In 2015, she was named a Power Woman by Moves Magazine for her work both on-air and in the community.

Tamsen, a Lebanese American, lost her mother to breast cancer in 1990 and has been a long-time advocate for breast cancer awareness, educating women and their families about the disease. She volunteers her time with several charitable organizations including SHARE Cancer Support, North Shore Animal League America, and Ackerman Institute for the Family. She serves on the board of ADAPT Community Network, and on the national board of Best Buddies of New York.

Tamsen has written three books including most recently: “The New Single: Finding, Fixing and Falling Back in Love with Yourself,” which seeks to help women emerge from a big life change with confidence, grace, and a recipe for self-care. She is passionate about empowering women and is currently working on her fourth book.

