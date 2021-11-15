MPTF (Motion Picture and Television Fund), the safety net for workers in the entertainment industry, continued the celebration of its 100th anniversary with an exclusive salon event last week sponsored by City National Bank, Los Angeles Times and UCLA Health.

Rita Wilson Performs at MPTF Event

Produced by Paul Vitagliano, the event was hosted by the go-to-guy in the culinary world, Billy Harris, at the home of celebrity chef Nancy Silverton and featured a special music performance by the incomparable Rita Wilson. “When Billy approached me with the idea of a charity dinner at my house for MPTF,” Silverton said, “I was 100% on board.”

The winner of the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Chef Award, Silverton was pivotal in popularizing sourdough and artisan breads in the U.S.; she also authored numerous bestselling cooking books. A popular MC and live performer, Harris has been a popular host of special dinner events for 25 years and during the pandemic has assembled a virtual dinner series touring the country.

“We’re thrilled to build support and awareness for our mission while giving guests an unforgettable evening,” said Courteney Bailey, MPTF’s Chief Development Officer. “Tasting these amazing dishes prepared by Nancy is a special experience, and the intimate, beautiful setting was the perfect place to spread the word about MPTF’s programs and services,” Bailey added.

MPTF embarked on a major fundraising campaign earlier this year, its 100th anniversary, with the goal of sustaining its mission for future generations of the entertainment industry workforce. It is appealing for 100% participation from the community to ensure that its programs and services will remain available to working and retired community members. The organization has been pressured by dramatically increased needs for financial assistance during the industry pandemic shutdown and this year by nursing shortages and ongoing pandemic costs.