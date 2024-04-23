UNICEF USA has appointed star of Netflix’s adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel All the Light We Cannot See, Aria Mia Loberti, as the organization’s newest Ambassador.

The announcement comes while Loberti is advocating on Capitol Hill for equitable access to education and recognition of how the climate crisis disproportionately impacts women and girls.

Loberti, a lifelong activist, began working with UNICEF USA in 2022. In addition to traveling with UNICEF to Kosovo to see the organization’s work firsthand, she has supported UNICEF USA’s efforts to pass the READ Act Reauthorization in the United States as well as used her platform to amplify the voices of youth changemakers.

“When I decided to explore acting, I knew that I wanted my journey to be grounded in purpose,” said Loberti. “Working with UNICEF USA, having the honor of being named the newest Ambassador and being trusted with the responsibility of lifting up the voices of every child is exactly that purpose and is an overwhelmingly full circle moment for me.”

Before turning her focus to acting, Loberti was a PhD candidate and Fulbright Scholar which was particularly meaningful to her having, having spent her childhood advocating for her own educational rights and access. This background makes Loberti’s voice a singular force while advocating with UNICEF for the READ Act Reauthorization, which will ensure the U.S. Government will continue to update and report on their strategy to improve foundational literacy and numeracy in basic education for every child.

“I will always work to ensure that every child has the right to a quality education,” said Loberti. “But until children have a clean planet to learn on and are not being displaced by the climate crisis, we must use our collective voice to demand climate action now. I traveled with UNICEF to Kosovo and had the privilege of learning from youth advocates about how they were using their UNICEF supported green skills to deliver climate solutions in their communities. I implore you to listen to these innovative voices, give them a seat at the table and ensure they have the resources they need to transform ideas into action.”

“We are honored to welcome Aria Mia Loberti to our family of UNICEF Ambassadors,” said Chief Marketing Officer of UNICEF USA Shelley Diamond. “Aria’s deep experience in the advocacy world makes her uniquely qualified to elevate the work UNICEF does to ensure that every child is healthy, educated, protected and respected. Whether it be a roomful of captive supporters or her massive digital platform, it has been a privilege and a pleasure to watch Aria inspire change for children and we look forward to seeing what she does next.”

As a UNICEF Ambassador, Loberti joins a roster of high-profile individuals who advocate for children’s rights on behalf of UNICEF including Sofia Carson, Selena Gomez, Laurie Hernandez, Jeremy Lin and P!NK among others.