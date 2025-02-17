Playing For Change (PFC), a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Corporation) global multimedia company dedicated to unifying the world through the power of music, is set to premiere a momentous rendition of the Steve Miller Band's “Fly Like an Eagle,” a timeless anthem of empowerment and unity, on February 20, 2025, World Day of Social Justice, on Rolling Stone and Playing For Change’s YouTube channel and website.

Featuring the iconic Steve Miller, this Song Around The World embodies the harmony and collective spirit at the heart of Playing For Change’s mission.

“So much is at stake for humanity in today’s world, it is difficult to create a message that is positive and inspirational. To help unify the world through the power of music is my greatest dream. Thanks to Ivan Neville, Franklin Vanderbilt, Quiana Lynell, and all these accomplished artists from five different countries who joined the entire team of Playing For Change to do just that,” said Steve Miller. "Performing a new version of “Fly Like an Eagle,” with such talented people from around the world is a humbling experience. I wish you all peace, love and happiness every day and especially on February 20, 2025, World Day of Social Justice."

“Fly Like an Eagle’s” inspirational message reflects the belief in the ability of individuals to rise above adversity and come together to inspire hope and solidarity. This global collaboration releasing on the World Day of Social Justice serves as a heartfelt reminder of the strength and potential within communities to soar to greater heights and stand up for justice and equality.

“Fly Like an Eagle” Song Around The World will be available on all major streaming platforms, inviting audiences from every corner of the globe to join in this uplifting and transformative musical journey.