UNICEF UK Ambassador Emma Bunton recently swapped her microphone for an exercise book as she went back to school to celebrate World Children’s Day 2019.

Emma left the George Spicer Primary School feeling inspired, after spending the day learning from children of all ages about the importance of children’s rights, on what is now a significant day of change for children around the world.

The North London school has achieved the Gold level of the UNICEF Rights Respecting Schools Award, which educates children on their rights, and places them at the heart of school life.

Unicef’s Rights Respecting Schools Award is just one of the education programmes that the People’s Postcode Lottery and their players has kindly supported Unicef with over the past two years – already raising more than £7 million – which has helped to provide quality education for children in emergencies around the world, as well as this programme here in the UK.

During Emma’s back to school day, she was given a tour by three members of the schools’ Rights Respecting children’s council, who shared the different ways they learn about their rights and ensure they are upheld throughout the school. One example being a map which promotes respect for all, ‘whatever their ethnicity, gender, religion, language, abilities or any other status, whatever they think or say, whatever their family background.’

Emma then joined the children in some fun activities which further explored the theme of rights, including a game exploring self-worth and a guessing game looking at some of the individual rights such as the right to play and the right to freedom of expression.

Emma Bunton said: “It’s been amazing to spend time with the children and to see how engaged and passionate they are learning about their rights – from the right to play to the right to have healthy food. It’s something all children deserve and it’s so important that we as parents, caregivers and teachers encourage and support these fundamental rights.”

World Children’s Day celebrates the power of children to change the world. This year is particularly special as it marks the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the human rights treaty that grants all children a set of rights. Today, 20th November, we are celebrating 30 years of children’s rights and demand that every child has every right.

Sanjay Singh, senior programmes advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “At People’s Postcode Lottery we are proud to be supporting Unicef. Over the past two years our players have raised more than £7 million, which has helped to provide quality education for children in emergencies around the world, as well as here in the UK.”

Frances Bestley, Programme Director for the Rights Respecting Schools Award, Unicef UK: “We would like to thank the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery for their support, which helps us to work with schools across the UK to create safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive. Our Rights Respecting Schools Award embeds these values in daily school life and gives children the best chance to lead happy, healthy lives and to be responsible, active citizens.”