amfAR will host its second annual amfAR Mexico City Dinner on Tuesday, February 4.

This spectacular evening will draw a diverse group of distinguished guests from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, business, fine arts, and philanthropy.

The event will feature a special performance by Gloria Gaynor.

DATE

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

TIME

8 p.m. Cocktails

9 p.m. Dinner, Live Auction, Performance

LOCATION

Private Residence

Mexico City, Mexico

For tickets and more info, click here.