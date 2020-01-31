The amfAR Gala New York will take place on February 5 at Cipriani Wall Street, and will feature performances by Charlie Puth and Sofi Tukker.

The amfAR Gala New York serves as the unofficial kickoff to New York Fashion Week and honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS. This spectacular black-tie event will feature cocktails, a seated dinner, a live auction of luxury items, musical performances, and a special tribute to honorees Iman, Marc Glimcher and Matthew Lopez.

Event Chairs include Lily Aldridge, Andy Cohen, Diplo, Heidi Klum, Padma Lakshmi and many more.

