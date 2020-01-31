The amfAR Gala New York will take place on February 5 at Cipriani Wall Street, and will feature performances by Charlie Puth and Sofi Tukker.

The amfAR Gala New York serves as the unofficial kickoff to New York Fashion Week and honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS. This spectacular black-tie event will feature cocktails, a seated dinner, a live auction of luxury items, musical performances, and a special tribute to honorees Iman, Marc Glimcher and Matthew Lopez.

Event Chairs include Lily Aldridge, Andy Cohen, Diplo, Heidi Klum, Padma Lakshmi and many more.

Find out more here.

comments powered by Disqus

Latest news

Human Rights Campaign to Honor Dan Levy and Janelle Monae at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner

Human Rights Campaign to Honor Dan Levy and Janelle Monae at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner Jan 30, 2020

Today, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) — the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization — announced that Emmy-nominated showrunner, writer, actor, director and producer Dan Levy will be honored with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday, March 28 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. More
More news