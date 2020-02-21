Nonni’s Foods LLC (Nonni’s), North America’s leading artisan baker, is celebrating a continued partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) by launching its Dip and Donate campaign on International Childhood Cancer Day (Feb. 15, 2020).

haylie Duff encourages consumers to host Dip and Donate parties

Nonni’s and actress Haylie Duff are inviting fans to host their own Dip and Donate parties and drive donations by showcasing how they entertain with Nonni’s Limone Biscotti.

For every social post that tags @NonnisFood, @AlexsLemonade and #DipandDonate between now and Dec. 31, 2020, Nonni’s will donate $1 per social share to ALSF, a non-profit organization that funds impactful research to aid in the cure of childhood cancer.

“We are excited to enhance our partnership with Nonni’s through the Dip and Donate campaign,” said Liz Scott, co-executive director of ALSF and Alex’s mom. “What a wonderful way for supporters to contribute to childhood cancer. Nonni’s has been a great partner in our mission and we look forward to continuing to work together toward a cure.”

Actress and mom of two, Haylie Duff is also excited to help fans kick off the Dip and Donate campaign. “I can’t wait to see how fans will creatively entertain and celebrate with Nonni’s Limone biscotti, all while donating to a special cause that helps families impacted by childhood cancer,” she said. “With the classic Limone Biscotti flavor, these Dip and Donate parties will be the perfect twist on the traditional lemonade stand!”

During or after Dip and Donate parties, hosts and guests can visit alexslemonade.org and search “Nonni’s Dip and Donate” under “specific fundraiser” to donate their funds raised or desired donations online.

“We are honored to continue working with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in the fight against childhood cancer,” said Patricia Wong Bridges, senior brand marketing manager for Nonni’s. “We love bringing biscotti-lovers together to celebrate and support the ALSF mission and are excited to be launching the Dip and Donate campaign this year with Haylie Duff.”

To raise awareness for the foundation, Nonni’s longtime fan favorite Limone Biscotti packaging, found at select retailers nationwide, will feature the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation logo through Dec. 31, 2020:

Nonni’s Limone Biscotti is a crunchy lemon cookie dipped in white icing for a flavorful experience to brighten any spring day. Rich in flavor, crunchy texture and delicately sweet, made from real, wholesome ingredients, including eggs, butter and sugar.

For more information on how to host your own Dip and Donate party and donate to ALSF, please visit www.alexslemonade.org/campaign/stands-and-events/nonnis and help support the fight against childhood cancer.