The National Mother’s Day Committee announced today that it will be honoring six remarkable women from the worlds of film, retail, journalism, wellness and finance at the 42nd Annual Outstanding Mother Awards.

The annual event will honor Kate Hudson, Golden Globe Award winner, Academy Award nominee and co-founder of lifestyle brand Fabletics; Marigay McKee, Managing Partner at Fernbrook Capital; Gail Tifford, Chief Brand Officer of WW; Ellen Alemany, Chairwoman and CEO of CIT; and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, co-anchors of NBC News’ TODAY. The award recognizes the central roles these women take on as parents, caregivers, mentors and leaders, as well as their positive impact on their communities. The event will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at The Pierre Hotel in New York.

Proceeds from the annual awards luncheon will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs and Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that works to break the cycle of poverty and improve the lives of children. Joanna Coles, Executive Producer of ABC Freeform’s The Bold Type and a 2015 Outstanding Mother Award Honoree, will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies.

Kate Hudson is an actress, producer, director, entrepreneur and author. She earned a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination as Best Supporting Actress for her career-making performance in Almost Famous and has appeared in nearly 25 other films over her career. In 2013, Hudson co-founded Fabletics, a global active-lifestyle brand with a mission to offer premium activewear at an accessible price. She has also launched a ready-to-wear clothing line called Happy x Nature and a vodka brand, King St. She is the author of two best-selling books, Pretty Fun and Pretty Happy.

Marigay McKee has over 25 years of senior operating experience at the pinnacle of luxury retailing, including serving as President of Saks Fifth Avenue and Chief Merchandising Officer at Harrods. She recently co-founded Fernbrook Capital, where she focuses on venture investing in tech and consumer brands. In addition, McKee continues to work with clients such as Related, Blackstone and Value Retail through MMLuxe Consulting, the consultancy she founded in 2015.

Gail Tifford joined WW as Chief Brand Officer in March 2018. Responsible for activating the evolution of the WW brand, Tifford has been a key leader in the strategy and execution of pivoting from Weight Watchers to WW. She previously served as Vice President of Media, North America, and Global Digital Innovation for Unilever, where she led media strategy and implementation for all Unilever categories and brands and served as a member of the Unilever Global Media leadership team. Tifford is also co-founder of #SeeHer, the industry initiative driving the accurate portrayal of girls and women in media and advertising.

Ellen Alemany joined CIT in 2016 as Chairwoman and CEO and brought nearly 40 years of banking experience to transform the 112-year-old company into a leading national bank that empowers businesses and personal savers. She has also led the company through its recent acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank, which will accelerate CIT’s growth plan. Alemany previously headed RBS Americas and was the chairman and CEO of RBS Citizens Financial Group. She has also held a number of senior positions at Citigroup.

“The women being recognized this year embody the strength and values of mothers who are leaving a positive mark in their communities, professions and family life,” said Laurie Dowley, Chairman of the National Mother’s Day Committee. “The Mother’s Day Council has been honoring the achievements and dedication of hardworking mothers for more than 40 years, and we are thrilled to be celebrating this prestigious group of industry leaders at our annual event.”

As part of its continued support of meaningful philanthropies dealing with issues affecting mothers, fathers and children, the National Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council, Inc. has donated nearly $30 million to date to deserving family-related charities nationwide. For ticket and sponsorship information, visit www.mothersdaycouncil.org or call 212-594-6421.