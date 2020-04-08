Event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis announced today that the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The biennial event is dedicated to increasing awareness for diabetes and raising funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. This year’s event will celebrate two very significant occasions – Davis’ 90th birthday, and the 40th Anniversary of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Additional event participants, including honorees and performers, will be announced in the coming months.

The most recent Carousel of Hope Ball, hosted in 2018, honored Robert De Niro with the “Brass Ring Award” and featured show-stopping performances by legends Gladys Knight, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, and David Foster. The gala alone raised over $1.9 Million.

Speaking on the event, Barbara Davis, said, “We are looking forward to hosting another sensational event, and bringing together our Carousel of Hope family to raise awareness and funds to fight his life-altering disease. We could not be more proud to commemorate 40 years of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, and the revolutionary work being done to care for those in need!”

This year’s event will feature Jay Leno as master of ceremonies, David Foster as music director, George Schlatter as producer, and Quincy Jones and Clive Davis as music chairmen. 2020 marks the 34th Carousel Ball, where guests will enjoy cocktails, silent and live auctions, dinner, exciting entertainment, and musical performances. Rated #1 Benefit in Southern California by BizBash for multiple years, this star-studded evening is not to be missed. Previous “Brass Ring Award” honorees include Frank Sinatra, Hillary Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Sir Sidney Poitier, David Foster, Halle Berry, Sherry Lansing and many more.

Since its inception in 1978, the iconic event has been a Hollywood favorite, uniting entertainment, sports, and business industry leaders from all areas for a night dedicated to raising awareness and, ultimately, finding a cure for diabetes. Diabetes, which afflicts over 30 million people in the United States alone, is rapidly on the rise. It is estimated that each year, approximately 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Of those, 25,000 are children. The Carousel Balls have raised more than $105 million to date, with proceeds benefitting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Funds are raised through sponsorships, dinner tickets, a live and silent auction, and contributions.

The 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball is generously sponsored by Dexcom.