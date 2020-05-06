Global industry-leading e-retailer SHEIN announces the brand’s first-ever digital entertainment festival, SHEIN Together, on May 9, 2020.

The four-hour digital event SHEIN Together will be streamed via SHEIN’s free app and will help to support and raise awareness and donations to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) – powered by the United Nations Foundation.

Performances will include Katy Perry, Lil Nas X, and Katy Perry.

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO is the only way individuals, corporations, foundations, and other organizations around the world can directly support WHO’s global work to help countries prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund also supports the work of two partners, UNICEF and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The unique virtual showcase begins Saturday, May 9th at 1 pm PT and will be packed with exclusive music performances, celebrity segments, special influencer appearances, and TikTok guests. Hosted by E! News’ “The Rundown” host Erin Lim, viewers will also see a beauty tutorial by Chrisspy, at-home styling sessions by celebrity stylists Maeve Reilly and Karla Welch, and plenty of surprises!

SHEIN is committed to donating $100K to the fund with viewers able to also participate by purchasing a limited-edition #SHEINtogether t-shirt collection where 100% of the proceeds will go to the UN Foundation for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. #SHEINtogether t-shirts will retail for $10.00 USD and are available to purchase starting May 4, 2020 at www.shein.com. Additionally, viewers can donate through a donation link on the app and all funds will contribute to supporting the fund.

“As a global brand, we know this crisis has affected all of our communities, consumers and their families and we couldn’t stand by and not help,” says Molly Miao, SHEIN Co-founder. “In addition to our efforts in donating masks to those on the frontlines internationally, we wanted to also make sure our audience understands the importance of supporting this cause, which is why we came up with the idea to host SHEIN Together.”