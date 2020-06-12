World’s Largest Lesson, in partnership with UNICEF and with the support of UNESCO, today announces World’s Largest Lesson Live.

This 35-minute educational show will premiere on YouTube on the 16 June 2020 at 11am EST / 4pm BST. It brings together experts and young people in conversation to reflect on the past few months and discuss how they would like to reimagine what a post coronavirus world will look like.

Hosted by NBC News and MSNBC anchor Savannah Sellers, the conversations will explore the themes of education, health, and the future – addressing some of the key issues at the forefront of young people’s minds around the world. World’s Largest Lesson Live aims to show that although we may be physically distanced from one another, young people’s voices, opinions and actions can make a difference. The three conversations will be as follows:

Education: With over a billion young people facing disruption to their education over the past few months, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, UNICEF USA Supporter, actress and singer Sofia Carson, and Adrian Hrabos, a Nord Anglia education student from Prague, will reflect on the challenges young people have overcome. They will discuss how school closures have made the world re-think the value of education and how this is an opportunity to reimagine it for the future.

Health: With the global pandemic disrupting so many lives, Savannah Sellers asks Dr Maria Van Kerkhove from the World Health Organisation (WHO) how young people can look after their mental health. They are joined by Shashank Dollin, a student and Scout from India to consider how healthcare in the future might look.

The Future: UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown and Yael Cuprinoff, a student from Argentina, will discuss what they hope the world will take forward from the pandemic. Positioning the pandemic as an opportunity as a “re-set” instead of a “re-start”, Henrietta Fore and Millie Bobby Brown will discuss the energy of young people in participating in building a better future.

World’s Largest Lesson Live closes with a message from WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom thanking young people for the contribution they have made to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as an uplifting performance from the Brooklyn Youth Chorus singing the popular song “You Will Be Found,” made famous by the Broadway Hit Dear Evan Hansen.

“Children are the hidden victims of COVID-19,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “The pandemic has left millions of children out of school, disrupted their access to health services, pushed their families further into poverty, and affected their physical and emotional well-being. With so many young lives upended, it is crucial that we meet children’s increasing needs and give them a voice as we respond to the pandemic, help families recover from it, and reimagine the world without it.”

To tune in to the lesson on 16 June, follow this link.