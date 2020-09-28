The Pink Agenda will hold their first-ever Virtual Gala on October 8, 2020, taking their signature Annual Gala to a new format with a very special live-stream viewing experience and an online silent auction.

For one night only, The Pink Agenda will bring together their dedicated supporters and leaders from across the country; notables from every industry; and the brightest minds in science for a special evening of entertainment and purpose.

The Pink Agenda’s Virtual Gala will be hosted by Giuliana and Bill Rancic with special guests Lauren and Jason Kennedy, Kendra Scott and many more! The event program will feature music by D-Nice and Legends of Summer with Kim Cherry from NBC’s The Voice.

The Pink Agenda is a nonprofit committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals. The organization shares a strategic partnership with its long-time beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), to fund research as well as Giuliana Rancic’s FAB-U-WISH initiative. FAB-U-WISH aims to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment feel special while raising awareness for breast cancer research.

Also expected to take part are: Gabriela Citrone, Danielle DeBroeck, Alanna Griswold, Samantha Hanman, Audrey Johnston, and Megan Maskill are co-chairs for the evening. Samantha Fuld, Jason Greenstone, and Zoe Katz are honorary co-chairs. Event host committee includes Amanda Batula, Steven Beltrani, Michael Blanchard, Dale Borchiver, Kyle Cooke, Alex Eckstein, Otto Eckstein, William Eckstein, Brian Ellner, Elizabeth Endres, Danielle Lauder, Rachel Lauder, Maura Lonergan, Aaron Long, Conrad Louis, Megan Lyons, Lynnette Marrero, Ivy Mix, Lauren Neinstein, Hayley Paige, Carl Radke, Alyssa Rickey, Sammy Rickey, Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, Ryan Serhant, Lindsay Silberman, Marion Smith, and Matt Stevens.

The event is generously sponsored by AmWINS Group, Kendra Scott, Citrone 33, William P. Lauder and Lori Kanter Tritsch, CRC Group, AmRisc, Cathy Franklin & Jeffrey Baker, Peachtree Special Risk Brokers, Bob Black, The Chick Mission, The Culver Family, Jane Hertzmark Hudis and Markel Corporation and partners Speed Rack and Marled.

WHEN: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Login/Pre-Reception: 7:45 PM ET

Program: 8:00 PM ET

WHERE: Guests can purchase tickets to receive event access here: tpagala.org