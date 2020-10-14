Last week, The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals, hosted The Pink Agenda’s Virtual Gala.

Giuliana and Bill Rancic Host The Pink Agenda

The Pink Agenda shares a strategic partnership with its long-time beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) as well as Giuliana Rancic's FAB-U-WISH initiative. Through the generous support of this year’s co-chairs; The Pink Agenda’s leadership, and over 600 event attendees, the inaugural virtual event successfully raised $265,000.

Guests were treated to an energizing opening set by acclaimed DJ D-Nice. Lauren Scruggs Kennedy and Jason Kennedy kicked-off the evening’s program with Giuliana and Bill Rancic serving as hosts. The program also featured appearances by Taylor Lautner, Tanya Rad, Brad Goreski, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Kendra Scott, a special musical performance by the Legends of Summer featuring Kim Cherry from NBC’s The Voice, and many more.

Giuliana Rancic addressed The Pink Agenda’s supporters during her powerful remarks: “We’ve seen amazing research progress and granted so many special wishes over the years, but we need your support right now to sustain those advancements and continue spreading joy through these challenging times, until we grant our ultimate wish – finding a cure for breast cancer.”

Giuliana’s FAB-U-WISH program aims to help young women fighting breast cancer feel special at a time when they need it the most. Each year at the Gala, a FAB-U-WISH is granted to a young woman living with breast cancer. This year’s recipient, Alyssa H., is a 33-year-old mother with stage IV metastatic breast cancer. Her dear friend Darcey reached out to Giuliana and The Pink Agenda, hoping that Giuliana could connect with Alyssa to help her feel more at ease and confident as she prepared for her serious surgery. Giuliana called Alyssa while in the hospital, and they shared a conversation about life, their families, and their journeys with breast cancer. Darcey also submitted a FAB-U-WISH application on behalf of Alyssa, and as part of her wish, Alyssa received a special night at the virtual gala and a future dinner at home with loved ones to celebrate her strength. Alyssa’s wish is generously underwritten by TPA partner, Kendra Scott.

Professional ballet dancer and TPA ambassador Maggie Kudirka, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage IV metastatic breast cancer shared, “I’m that one woman in a hundred thousand to be diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer before the age of twenty-five. Since the COVID crisis occurred, cancer patients got a new, new normal,” said Kudirka as she described her experience. “Our support system and loved ones are no longer allowed to come with us to treatments and doctor’s appointments. We have to keep our distance from everyone because of our immune system. We have to wear extra protective gear, but we still need our treatments, and we are still figuring it out. We, as a community, are in uncharted waters and we’ll get through this together.”

Gabriela Citrone, Danielle DeBroeck, Alanna Griswold, Samantha Hanman, Audrey Johnston, and Megan Maskill are co-chairs for the evening. Samantha Fuld, Jason Greenstone, and Zoe Katz are honorary co-chairs. Event host committee includes Amanda Batula, Steven Beltrani, Michael Blanchard, Dale Borchiver, Kyle Cooke, Alex Eckstein, Otto Eckstein, William Eckstein, Brian Ellner, Elizabeth Endres, Danielle Lauder, Rachel Lauder, Maura Lonergan, Aaron Long, Conrad Louis, Megan Lyons, Lynnette Marrero, Ivy Mix, Lauren Neinstein, Hayley Paige, Carl Radke, Alyssa Rickey, Sammy Rickey, Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, Ryan Serhant, Lindsay Silberman, Marion Smith, and Matt Stevens.

The event is generously sponsored by AmWINS Group, Kendra Scott, Citrone 33, William P. Lauder and Lori Kanter Tritsch, CRC Group, AmRisc, Bandier, Cathy Franklin & Jeffrey Baker, Lexington Insurance, Peachtree Special Risk Brokers, Sompo International, Bob Black, The Chick Mission, The Culver Family, General Star, Alanna & Kylie Griswold, Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Markel Corporation, The Seagriff Family and Velocity Risk Underwriters and partners Speed Rack and Marled.