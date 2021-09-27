The Pink Agenda will hold their first-ever Virtual Gala on October 7, 2021, taking their signature Annual Gala to a new format with a very special live-stream viewing experience and an online silent auction.

For one night only, The Pink Agenda will bring together their community from New York City, Atlanta, Boston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago; dedicated leaders from across the country; notables from every industry; and the brightest minds in science for a special evening of entertainment and purpose.

The Pink Agenda’s Virtual Gala will be hosted by Giuliana and Bill Rancic with special guests Miriam Dance, Adam Kuperstein, Miranda McKeon, Jodi Picoult and many more!

The Pink Agenda is a nonprofit committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals. The organization shares a strategic partnership with its long-time beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), to fund research as well as Giuliana Rancic’s FAB-U-WISH initiative. FAB-U-WISH aims to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment feel special while raising awareness for breast cancer research.

Gabriela Citrone, Danielle DeBroeck, Alanna Griswold, Samantha Hanman, Audrey Johnston, and Megan Maskill are co-chairs for the evening. Zoe Katz and Alex Tritsch are honorary co-chairs. Event host committee Steven Beltrani, Jenna Blackwell, Michael Blanchard, Chiara Citrone, Kyle Cooke, Clémentine Desseaux, Alex Eckstein, Otto Eckstein, William Eckstein, Casey Fleming, Chloé Freed, Carolyn Hoover, Danielle Lauder, Rachel Lauder, Megan Lyons, Lynnette Marrero, Ivy Mix, Lauren Paylor, Alyssa Rickey, Sammy Rickey, Lawrence Schlossman, Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, Ryan Serhant, Raline Shah, Samantha Shoobs, Brandi Stuart, and Jazmin Vega

The event is generously sponsored by AmWins, Citrone 33, William P. Lauder & Lori Kanter Tritsch, CRC Group, AmRisc, Bandier, Bob Black, Cathy Franklin & Jeffrey Baker, Alanna & Kyle Griswold, Hanky Panky, INSUREtrust, Kendra Scott, Alexandra Lang Miller & Seth Miller, Markel Corporation, Peachtree Special Risk Brokers, Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, and RSUI Group

WHEN: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Login/Pre-Reception: 7:45 PM ET

Program: 8:00 PM ET

Guests can purchase tickets to receive event access here: tpagala.org.