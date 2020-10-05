Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today the first ever ADAPT Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk.

Mike Woods and Ines Rosales

The event will take place between now and October 31st in New York City.

Mike Woods, FOX 5 Good Day New York weather anchor and meteorologist, and Ines Rosales, FOX 5 Good Day New York traffic anchor and reporter, both longtime ADAPT celebrity ambassadors, will serve as ADAPT Team Captains for the event.

“This community building fundraiser is aimed to provide anyone a chance to participate with TEAM ADAPT,” says Edward R. Matthews. “We thank Mike Woods and Ines Rosales for their many years of incredible support and concern for our children and families in need. They truly exemplify the spirit and generosity of New Yorkers.”

“I am delighted to serve as ADAPT Team Captain along with Ines Rosales for the first ever TEAM ADAPT Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk,” says Mike Woods. “ADAPT Community Network reaches thousands of families and individuals living with disabilities throughout New York City. I am continually impressed by the scope and magnitude of their programs and ability to positively impact people’s lives.”

“As a longtime supporter of ADAPT, I am thrilled to be a Team Captain of this new event with Mike Woods,” says Ines Rosales. “Over the years, I have seen firsthand ADAPT’s vital ongoing work to provide programs and services for children, families, and adults living with disabilities.”

The walk/race will have three locations across the city for people supported by ADAPT to do the walk. Each location will follow all social distancing requirements.

People can do the 5k or mile anytime between now and October 31st. On November 5th, ADAPT will hold a virtual finishers party featuring some of its celebrity ambassadors and announcing the winners of each division.

Share in the fun of running, rolling, or walking a 5k or one mile with Team ADAPT:

ADAPT 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk:

1-mile registration $25.00 = Hat and ribbon.

5k registration $35.00 = Hat and medal.

The virtual event is free for all ADAPT persons supported.

To register for the ADAPT Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk, go to: adaptcommunitynetwork.org/virtual5k.