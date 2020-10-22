MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) announced today that Danai Gurira will join host Hugh Jackman and storytellers Angela Bassett and Jason Batemanfor their ninth annual “Reel Stories, Real Lives” event.

Longtime MPTF advocate Yvette Nicole Brown will also appear in the program.

MPTF has been a lifeline for entertainment industry members, both working and retired, for the past century by providing social, financial, and health services. Since the pandemic began, MPTF has tripled the number of community members it serves, is assisting with financial relief, help with managing basic living expenses and health insurance, and issues around social isolation and loneliness, stress, and anxiety, and has made over 15,000 social work and care calls.

IATSE

UCLA

The event is sponsored by 24 Hour Home Care, The Animation Guild,Local 839, Biomeme, Cast & Crew, Entertainment Partners, andHealth.

WHEN: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2020

6:30PM PT

WHERE: MPTF’s YouTube and Facebook Pages

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman invites everyone to join him for MPTF’s “Reel Stories, Real Lives” event here.