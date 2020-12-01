The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund is collaborating with multi award-winning songwriter and animal rights activist Diane Warren for its upcoming Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, held annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, falling this year on December 1.

Warren, who has won a Grammy, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, three Billboard Music Awards, and received 11 Oscar nominations, has lent her song “Free” to a PSA video about the Fossey Fund’s critical conservation work. In addition, Warren is matching funds raised during the Giving Tuesday campaign, up to a total of $20,000.

“Free” was performed by Charlie Puth for Disney’s 2020 film, “The One and Only Ivan.” The movie stars Angelina Jolie and is based on the popular children’s book by Katherine Applegate. It tells the story of Ivan, a real gorilla held captive in a shopping mall before a public outcry led to his relocation to Zoo Atlanta, where the Fossey Fund is headquartered. Fossey Fund CEO and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Tara Stoinski studied Ivan early in her career.

“We are thrilled to work with Diane Warren to help spread awareness about the plight facing gorillas,” says Stoinski. “There are just over 1,000 mountain gorillas left, and we are working to bring them and their close cousins, the critically endangered Grauer’s gorillas, back from the brink of extinction.”

“The Fossey Fund is doing amazing work to protect these important species,” says Warren. “Mountain gorillas are one of the world’s few conservation success stories, and I am honored to be part of the Fossey Fund’s work to protect the gorillas and their habitat and to help the people who share their forest home.”