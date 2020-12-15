ACE, the leading celebrity engagement platform in Asia which connects fans to their favorite pop culture personalities through personalized video messages, has partnered with children’s charity organisation Make-A-Wish Singapore in a holiday campaign to raise funds to support granting of wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Running through Monday, December 21st, ten international celebrities including entertainment entrepreneur, Kris Jenner, Asia’s top act JJ Lin, multi Grammy Award winner David Foster, and golfing legend Sir Nick Faldo, will be available on ACE for a limited time to support Make-A-Wish Singapore by allowing fans to bid on personalized videos up for auction. 100% of the proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Singapore.

Fans winning the limited bids for each celebrity will be able to receive a personalized video greeting via ACE. Rounding out this exclusive list of 10 global talent are: Katharine McPhee, Steven Seagal, Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Daniel Sturridge, Babyface and Bobby Chinn. Participating talent can be seen on ACE and a dedicated Make-A-Wish Singapore Campaign page.

Consumers wishing to bid simply select their preferred talent and fill out an online form. The winning bidders will be notified on December 21st and completed videos will be recorded by the celebrity in their own words with a personalized message addressing the recipient by name. The sender can share the video with the recipient whenever they like, coinciding with the perfect gifting season.

“This partnership with Make-A-Wish Singapore gives fans and stars an opportunity to connect around an important cause while also creating unforgettable moments for those on the receiving end of the ACE video messages,” said ACE CEO Dene Schonknecht. “This is a unique campaign with some of the most recognisable celebrity names, and I can’t think of a better partner than Make-A-Wish Singapore during the holiday season.”