UNICEF USA has appointed professional basketball player Jeremy Lin as the newest UNICEF Ambassador.

The announcement, in advance of World Mental Health Day, teams Jeremy with a personal advocacy message to protect and promote the mental health of children, youth and their caregivers around the world.

As a UNICEF USA Ambassador, Lin will use his voice to champion children’s rights, help to create a more equitable world for every child, and be a voice for change. Lin is committed to ensure children are not discriminated against – no matter where they’re from or who they are.

“I’m honored to take on the role of UNICEF Ambassador,” said Lin. “UNICEF’s work continues to bring so much light and hope for kids around the world, and I’m committed to doing my part to help break the silence surrounding mental health, addressing stigmas, improving mental health literacy, and ensuring children, young people and people with lived experience have a voice.”

Lin, a Harvard University alumnus, has worked with UNICEF since 2020 and has shown his passion for mental health, equity and inclusion and advocating for the most vulnerable communities. A Palo Alto, California native, Lin is the first Asian American to play in the NBA and to win an NBA Championship (Toronto Raptors in 2019). Lin is currently signed to the Beijing Ducks for the 2021-2022 Chinese Basketball Association season.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Lin donated $150,000 to support UNICEF’s urgent relief efforts. He continues to use his platform to share why the equitable, global distribution of vaccines is crucial to helping end the pandemic. Serving as a special guest for several UNICEF virtual events, Jeremy contributed to conversations with the UNICEF Chief of Immunization and a UNICEF Health Specialist on the importance of continuing routine vaccinations for kids globally, especially in the midst of the pandemic.

“There’s never been a more urgent time for advocates to highlight the rights and needs of all children,” said Shelley Diamond, Chief Marketing Officer of UNICEF USA. “We are incredibly grateful for Jeremy’s support in UNICEF’s vision to reimagine a better world where every child thrives, and we look forward to seeing him continue his journey with the UNICEF family as an Ambassador.”

As a UNICEF Ambassador, Lin joins a list of supporters who use their platforms to drive change for the world’s children on behalf of UNICEF, including Simu Liu, Pau Gasol, P!NK, Lucy Liu, Sofia Carson, Alyssa Milano and more.