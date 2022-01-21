Multiple Emmy-nominated actress, producer, and mom Connie Britton knows all too well how busy things can get in the life of a child after school.

Connie Britton reads for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's children's literacy program Storyline Online

Subsequently, she decided to lend her considerable expertise and talents to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online by reading the fanciful, yet poignant, story of The Busy Life of Ernestine Buckmeister —a little girl who’s over-scheduled, exhausted and in need of plain old play!

Written by Linda Ravin Lodding and illustrated by Suzanne Beaky, The Busy Life of Ernestine Buckmeister offers a new, albeit quite retro, idea of possibly not packing every hour of a child’s schedule with things to do. Britton dives right into these possibly controversial waters and emerges a winner—after all, Ernestine’s thoughts on her own schedule are certainly worth hearing, if not heeding! SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance certainly agrees that everybody deserves to have their point of view heard.

“Allowing our kids to have all sorts of experiences is definitely a beautiful thing—and as we know, some kids have more choices than others. The important thing, I think, is to let every child have a say in how they spend some of their time each day. It builds character, in the long run, and I love that Connie, who is one of the strongest advocates for kids out there, is bringing this delightful story to life for our young readers and their families.”

As with all Storyline Online videos, The Busy Life of Ernestine Buckmeister is accompanied by a complementary supplemental activity guide for teachers and parents that aligns with Common Core Standards, strengthening verbal, written and comprehension skills. Aimed at 1st – 3rd grade students, these activities encourage children to engage in critical thinking and explore the themes of the book, including topics such as the importance of play and imagination, overscheduling, and mindfulness and balance.

An educational brand since 2001, Storyline Online has seen significant growth during the pandemic when remote learning has become more common within households. Boasting over 190 million views since March 2020, Storyline Online has seen a sharp spike in interaction, shares, and likes, proving to be an essential online resource for families learning at home. While most schools have reopened, Storyline Online remains committed to providing the extra help to teachers in classrooms, as well as parents with school-age children at home.

Britton joins the cast of Storyline Online readers including Betty White, Oprah Winfrey, Rami Malek, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Chris Pine, Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, Michelle Yeoh, Marc Maron, Nancy Cartwright, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Garner, John Lithgow, and many more who have volunteered their time and talent to promote literacy and inspire a love of reading in hundreds of millions of children worldwide.

To watch The Busy Life of Ernestine Buckmeister and all of the Storyline Online videos, visit storylineonline.net.