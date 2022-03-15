The Los Angeles Builders Ball celebrated the donors and partners of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA), as well as its counterparts in the building, real estate and related industries, who are all helping to transform the landscape of Los Angeles.

Morris Day and the Time perform together at the Habitat of Humanity Los Angeles Builders Ball

Credit/Copyright: Timothy Plant / Shutterstock

It was an evening to raise awareness and funds to help empower families and build strength and stability in our communities through homeownership.

The event took place on March 9 at the Beverly Hilton, and was attended by Jonathan Scott (TV Personality), Sibley Scoles (entertainment host), Ethan Cutkosky (actor), Ross McCall (actor), Byron Scott (NBA Legend), Tina Knowles Lawson (mother of Beyonce), Morris Day and The Time (Musical group), Angela Lewis (actress), Taja V. Simpson (actress), Bim Fernandez (heiress and singer), KiKi Shepard (TV host), Kate Linder (actress), Areva Martin (media expert), Glynn Turman (actor), Lisa LoCiero (actress), and Keith David (actor).

Each year, Habitat LA honors three outstanding partners who have contributed their time, talent, and resources to transform communities in greater Los Angeles and beyond. The organization was proud to award the following 2022 honorees: Clark Construction, Builder of the Year, City National Bank, Foundation Builder, and actor-director Chandra Wilson, Dream Builder.

For entertainment, legendary R&B/Soul group Morris Day and The Time performed. Habitat for Humanity seeks to make affordable housing available to all. Their mission is “heavy” and is a dream that cannot be accomplished alone. The more hands they have, the lighter and more achievable their mission becomes. By joining their program, you are playing an integral role in the development of the community.