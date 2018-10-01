P. Diddy
11
charities
13
causes
73
articles
1
video

Raised more than $2 million for New York schools and children suffering from HIV and AIDS in the 2003 New York Marathon

Visited a 17-year-old cancer patient at a charity tennis match.

Created a hot pink slip for charity through his clothing line, Sean John for Breast Cancer Care.

He is on the Board of Directors for the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Ashley GreeneBarry ManilowBenicio del ToroBill ClintonClive DavisDonna KaranElton JohnFergieGeorge ClooneyHillary ClintonJennifer HudsonKelly RowlandQuincy JonesStevie WonderSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "P. Diddy"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 13

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Sports, Women

Contact P. Diddy

You can contact P. Diddy using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Business, Fashion, Television, Movies, Music

More fields