Raised more than $2 million for New York schools and children suffering from HIV and AIDS in the 2003 New York Marathon
Visited a 17-year-old cancer patient at a charity tennis match.
Created a hot pink slip for charity through his clothing line, Sean John for Breast Cancer Care.
He is on the Board of Directors for the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network.
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Sports, Women
