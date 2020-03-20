Kofi Annan
Kofi Annan was the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations. Along with the United Nations, he was awarded the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize for his founding of the Global AIDS and Health Fund to support developing countries in their struggle to care for their people.

Kofi Annan has supported the following charities listed on this site:

António GuterresDesmond TutuGraça MachelGro Harlem BrundtlandJimmy CarterLakhdar BrahimiMartti AhtisaariMary RobinsonNelson MandelaPeter GabrielRichard BransonSting

Causes supported 7

Environment, Gender Equality, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Women

